MMA Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MMAC) Short Interest Down 10.3% in October

MMA Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MMAC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the September 15th total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other MMA Capital news, Director James Christopher Hunt purchased 1,000 shares of MMA Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.23 per share, for a total transaction of $31,230.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,690 shares of company stock valued at $114,363 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of MMA Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MMA Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in MMA Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of MMA Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MMA Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMAC. ValuEngine upgraded MMA Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded MMA Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of MMA Capital stock opened at $31.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 28.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $188.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.26. MMA Capital has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50.

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter. MMA Capital had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 108.21%.

MMA Capital Company Profile

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc invests in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. Its energy capital portfolio invests in loans that finance renewable energy projects in North America. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019.

