Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. Invests $11.94 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,941,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.5% of Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 77.9% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $307.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,405,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,667. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $235.46 and a 52-week high of $307.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.71.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

