Mizuho Reaffirms Buy Rating for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Mizuho currently has a $95.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura increased their target price on Incyte from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Incyte from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $101.00 target price on Incyte and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Incyte currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.90.

INCY stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.58. 1,181,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,476. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Incyte has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $89.30.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $551.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.73 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 19.21%. Incyte’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Incyte will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $173,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,024,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Friedman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $8,269,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 277,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,954,495.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,040 shares of company stock valued at $10,372,225 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 49.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Incyte during the second quarter worth about $35,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Incyte during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Incyte by 180.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

