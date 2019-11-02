Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.23 Million

Equities analysts expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to report sales of $25.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.03 million to $25.47 million. Mitek Systems posted sales of $21.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year sales of $84.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.60 million to $85.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $100.76 million, with estimates ranging from $100.02 million to $101.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mitek Systems.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MITK. Roth Capital set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mitek Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $9.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.85, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of -0.16. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $13.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10.

In related news, insider Jason Gray sold 8,753 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $86,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Ritter sold 15,000 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $148,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 2,576.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 278,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 268,263 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,934,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,187,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares in the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mitek Systems (MITK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.