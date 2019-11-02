Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mistras Group, Inc. is a global provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Company delivers a portfolio of solutions, ranging from routine NDT inspections to plant-wide asset integrity assessment and management solutions. The Company serves a global customer base, including companies in the oil and gas, fossil and nuclear power generation and transmission, public infrastructure, chemicals, aerospace and defense, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceuticals and food processing industries. “

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Mistras Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.13.

Shares of NYSE MG traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.80. 84,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,139. The company has a market capitalization of $438.17 million, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22. Mistras Group has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $20.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.61.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $200.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.70 million. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 4.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Mistras Group will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MG. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,138,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,735,000 after acquiring an additional 151,334 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mistras Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,870,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Mistras Group by 23.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after buying an additional 126,498 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mistras Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Mistras Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $857,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mistras Group (MG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.