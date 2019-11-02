Min Situ Sells 771 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Stock

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) insider Min Situ sold 771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $33,808.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,816.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Min Situ also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

On Thursday, October 24th, Min Situ sold 55 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $2,433.75.

Shares of BMRC opened at $44.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $45.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.76 million, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.04.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $26.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.19 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 31.54%. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.05%.

BMRC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 30.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 127,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, BTIM Corp. bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $3,943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.