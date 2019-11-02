Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) announced its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $37.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.43%.
Shares of MSEX stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.50. 74,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,886. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $67.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.73.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.
Middlesex Water Company Profile
Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.
Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not
Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.