Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) announced its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $37.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.43%.

Shares of MSEX stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.50. 74,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,886. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $67.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

