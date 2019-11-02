Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Shares Purchased by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 193.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $46,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $139.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.55. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $140.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.33.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $415.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 63.58%.

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays set a $141.00 price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

