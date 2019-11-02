Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Earns Buy Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a $167.00 target price on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho set a $152.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.45.

Microsoft stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.72. The company had a trading volume of 33,119,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,496,379. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.26. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $93.96 and a 1-year high of $145.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,089.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $483,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 129,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,914,746. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 338,304 shares of company stock worth $46,552,544. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2,651.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,022,645,000 after buying an additional 64,905,685 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 13,479.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,726,283 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $872,628,000 after buying an additional 8,662,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $82,118,218,000 after buying an additional 7,724,483 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $620,230,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Microsoft by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,818,322 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,181,303,000 after buying an additional 4,126,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

