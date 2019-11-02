Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Short Interest Up 7.7% in October

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,150,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the September 15th total of 53,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Argus raised their target price on Microsoft to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Microsoft from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.45.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $143.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,119,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,205,096. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.26. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $93.96 and a 52 week high of $145.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1,103.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $1,645,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,755,686.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 338,304 shares of company stock valued at $46,552,544. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2,651.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,022,645,000 after acquiring an additional 64,905,685 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 13,479.6% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,726,283 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $872,628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662,023 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $82,118,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724,483 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $620,230,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 87.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,818,322 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,181,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

