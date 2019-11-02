MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Shares Down 2.7%

MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) shares fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.90 and last traded at $24.19, 26,876 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 44,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGDDY. Barclays downgraded MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.35. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

