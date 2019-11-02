MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 target price on MGM Resorts International and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America downgraded MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a negative rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.20.

NYSE MGM traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.83. 4,264,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,782,512. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.48. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.79.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.53%.

In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $75,160.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,616 shares in the company, valued at $129,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Christine Gay sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $151,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,716 shares in the company, valued at $517,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 407.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 33.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 256.4% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

