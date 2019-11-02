MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Vice Chairman Sells $1,014,543.28 in Stock

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Vice Chairman Patrick Sinks sold 72,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $1,014,543.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,058,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,860,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Patrick Sinks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 30th, Patrick Sinks sold 88,520 shares of MGIC Investment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $1,227,772.40.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $13.76 on Friday. MGIC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.36.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 55.08%. The firm had revenue of $318.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 524.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,937 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 926,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 255,840 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,004,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 264.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 31,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 120,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 53,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

MTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

