MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MFA FINL INC/SH has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.05.

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average of $7.32. MFA FINL INC/SH has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $7.66.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 61.54% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 10.8%. MFA FINL INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

