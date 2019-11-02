Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.31), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $650.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.75 million. Methanex had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS.

NASDAQ MEOH traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $37.98. 536,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,367. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.23.

MEOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Methanex from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Methanex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Methanex from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.92.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

