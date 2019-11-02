Metadium (META) Price Reaches $0.0063 on Major Exchanges

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $7.90 million and $11.90 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metadium token can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges including Bytex, Coinsuper, Bilaxy and Kucoin. During the last week, Metadium has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metadium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00218271 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.84 or 0.01399099 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00029387 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00119966 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Metadium Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metadium Token Trading

Metadium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Coinsuper and Bytex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metadium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.