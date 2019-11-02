Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meta Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for federally chartered savings bank MetaBank, Member FDIC. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, S.D., MetaBank operates in both the Banking and Payments industries: MetaBank, its retail banking division; Meta Payment Systems, its electronic payments division; AFS/IBEX, its insurance premium finance division; and Refund Advantage, its tax refund-transfer software division. The synergies among the four provide a unique business model for the company. “

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $39.00 price target on Meta Financial Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Meta Financial Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

Meta Financial Group stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.76. The stock had a trading volume of 158,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,908. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.26. Meta Financial Group has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $36.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $101.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.94 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 17.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Financial Group news, insider Michael K. Goik sold 13,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $448,065.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,540,580.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $129,993,000 after buying an additional 448,762 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,124 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,254,000 after buying an additional 40,021 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $1,322,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $816,000. Finally, Second Curve Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 591,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,600,000 after buying an additional 20,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

Read More: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meta Financial Group (CASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.