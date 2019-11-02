Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Parthenon LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Parthenon LLC reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 2.6% of Parthenon LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 209,505,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,567,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,360 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,087,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397,580 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,839,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,405 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6,517.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,307,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,169,000 after acquiring an additional 23,940,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,309,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,458 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.13.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.94. 8,623,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,917,568. The company has a market cap of $220.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $87.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.94% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.