MedicCoin Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $27,928.00 and $427.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MedicCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00015353 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 104.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 133.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000117 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge, Graviex, Sistemkoin, Cryptohub and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

