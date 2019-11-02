Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Purchases 5,394 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $303,291,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,167,931,000 after purchasing an additional 485,647 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14,382.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 468,943 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 465,705 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,406,516 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $153,268,000 after purchasing an additional 453,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 941,887 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $102,638,000 after purchasing an additional 284,343 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.55.

In related news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $104,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Randall J. Holder sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $309,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,918.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,690 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.79. 1,499,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.14. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $80.75 and a 1 year high of $119.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.