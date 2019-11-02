Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Purchases 21,160 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,710 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 21,160 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 17.9% in the second quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 107,931 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 16,354 shares in the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 30.5% during the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,104 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 28.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,079,159 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $24,540,000 after purchasing an additional 240,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

HAL stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.09. 11,348,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,720,838. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $16.97 and a 52-week high of $36.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average is $22.09.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

In other news, Director William E. Albrecht acquired 8,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $154,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

