Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Purchases 14,217 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,558 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,217 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 113,777 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.8% during the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 19,265 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.9% during the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,505 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.5% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 10,287 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BEN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.35.

NYSE BEN traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,257,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,643. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $35.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.27%.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

