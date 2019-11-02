Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIG traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,323,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,576. The company has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group Inc has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $58.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.43). American International Group had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.40%.

In other American International Group news, CEO Seraina Macia sold 7,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $422,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIG. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.03.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

