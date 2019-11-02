Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Acquires 10,911 Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,268 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Apache were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Apache in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Apache by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Apache by 4,074.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Apache during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apache by 828.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $109,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APA. Raymond James dropped their price target on Apache from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Apache in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 target price on Apache and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Apache in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Apache in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.95.

Apache stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.81. 10,158,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,009,929. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.86. Apache Co. has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $38.62.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Apache’s payout ratio is 56.50%.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

