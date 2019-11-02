Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Director Timothy L. Christen Buys 12,500 Shares of Stock

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Director Timothy L. Christen acquired 12,500 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00.

NYSE MEC opened at $10.12 on Friday. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.45.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $128.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the second quarter worth $12,978,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the second quarter worth $8,024,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the second quarter worth $1,242,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the second quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the second quarter worth $2,570,000. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

