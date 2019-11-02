Maverick Chain Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,034.00 (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One Maverick Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top and CoinEgg. In the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. Maverick Chain has a total market capitalization of $577,688.00 and approximately $6,034.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00218055 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.26 or 0.01430155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029370 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00118638 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

