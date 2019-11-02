Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Materialise had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $54.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.11 million.

Shares of MTLS stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.14. The company had a trading volume of 66,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,820. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average is $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.71 and a beta of 0.41. Materialise has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $22.99.

MTLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Materialise from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materialise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.69.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

