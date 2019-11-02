Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Position Decreased by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 3.3% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 4.4% in the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,541,000. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 140,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.2% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 61,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,353,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth increased its stake in Mastercard by 18.4% in the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 3,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 23,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.42, for a total transaction of $6,473,367.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,054,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,413,849,218.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $270.09 per share, with a total value of $468,606.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,204 shares of company stock valued at $30,207,689. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $279.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.33. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $171.89 and a 1-year high of $293.69. The company has a market cap of $281.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $315.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on Mastercard to $320.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Mastercard from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.33.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

