Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.18 from $3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $932 million from $925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $926.83 million.
NASDAQ:MASI traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.51. 363,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,455. Masimo has a one year low of $98.23 and a one year high of $160.25. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.41.
Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $229.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 12,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $1,813,291.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sanford Fitch sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $971,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,825.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,138,342. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
Masimo Company Profile
Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
