Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.18 from $3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $932 million from $925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $926.83 million.

NASDAQ:MASI traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.51. 363,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,455. Masimo has a one year low of $98.23 and a one year high of $160.25. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.41.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $229.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.25.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 12,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $1,813,291.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sanford Fitch sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $971,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,825.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,138,342. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

