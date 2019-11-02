Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 647,900 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the September 15th total of 692,600 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Robert D. Bondurant acquired 470,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,635,245.16. Insiders purchased 476,021 shares of company stock worth $4,662,144 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMLP. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,885,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 172,157 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $857,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $651,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MMLP traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $5.04. 248,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,722. The firm has a market cap of $193.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 249.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -526.32%.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

