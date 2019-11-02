Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) PT Raised to $300.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $262.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MLM. ValuEngine cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an underperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $259.38.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of MLM stock opened at $263.35 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $275.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.57 and a 200-day moving average of $239.07.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.46. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 7,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $1,886,188.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,179,994.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.