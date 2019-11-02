Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 22,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 67,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,433,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after acquiring an additional 67,814 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised Marten Transport from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 target price on Marten Transport and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marten Transport currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $22.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.49. Marten Transport, Ltd has a twelve month low of $15.39 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.61.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $214.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.10 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

