Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 109.57 ($1.43).

Several brokerages have weighed in on MARS. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective (down from GBX 100 ($1.31)) on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Shares of MARS traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 123.20 ($1.61). The stock had a trading volume of 1,515,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,000. Marston’s has a 12 month low of GBX 89.70 ($1.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 131.70 ($1.72). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 123.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 114.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.11. The company has a market capitalization of $804.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

