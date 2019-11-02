Margaret R. Piesik Sells 200 Shares of FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) Stock

FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $11,246.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,370.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $57.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.48 and its 200-day moving average is $50.20. FS Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $41.25 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $254.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.05.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $24.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.82 million. Equities analysts predict that FS Bancorp Inc will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $804,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

FSBW has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FS Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

