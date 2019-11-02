Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) is Caymus Capital Partners L.P.’s 4th Largest Position

Caymus Capital Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 40.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,042,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,382,764 shares during the period. Marathon Oil makes up 7.5% of Caymus Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Caymus Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $25,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 172,951 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 199,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 11,069 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 18.0% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 31,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,512,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,045 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRO opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.55. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.26.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MRO shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $21.00 target price on Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

