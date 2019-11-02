ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) SVP Sells $231,250.00 in Stock

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) SVP Richard Buchband sold 2,500 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $231,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Richard Buchband also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 22nd, Richard Buchband sold 1,750 shares of ManpowerGroup stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $149,502.50.

MAN opened at $92.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.08. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.57 and a 1 year high of $97.96.

ManpowerGroup declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $107.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

