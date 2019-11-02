MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Receives $3.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MannKind in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the second quarter worth $452,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the second quarter worth $259,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,827,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,301,000 after acquiring an additional 526,309 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MannKind during the second quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MannKind by 3.1% during the second quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 3,048,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 92,550 shares during the period. 26.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MNKD stock opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. MannKind has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.35.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Analysts expect that MannKind will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

