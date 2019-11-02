Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Upgraded at TheStreet

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MGY has been the topic of several other research reports. R. F. Lafferty set a $20.00 price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE MGY traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.15. 1,168,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,671. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $242.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Chairman Stephen I. Chazen acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $255,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 28.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 9.1% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

