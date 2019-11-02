Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ MGIC traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.50. 18,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.03. The firm has a market cap of $461.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.91. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $77.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.55 million. Research analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,854,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,631,000 after purchasing an additional 75,615 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $516,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 7.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 150,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the period. 16.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.