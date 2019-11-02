Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MGIC. ValuEngine cut Magic Software Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magic Software Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

NASDAQ MGIC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,531. Magic Software Enterprises has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 286.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 21.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

