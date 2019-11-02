Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.04 EPS

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $131.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.85 million. Mack Cali Realty had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Mack Cali Realty updated its FY19 guidance to $1.59-1.64 EPS.

Mack Cali Realty stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.24. 645,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,061. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.06. Mack Cali Realty has a one year low of $18.74 and a one year high of $24.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Mack Cali Realty’s payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLI. ValuEngine downgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Mack Cali Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a report on Sunday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

About Mack Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

