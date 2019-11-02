Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MAC. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Macerich from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Macerich from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macerich from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Macerich from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.19.

NYSE:MAC opened at $28.19 on Thursday. Macerich has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $52.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average is $33.67.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Macerich had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Macerich will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.94 per share, for a total transaction of $77,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 284,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,899.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Hash purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $146,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,883.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 39,424 shares of company stock worth $1,192,094 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 3.6% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 6.0% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 6.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 2.1% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 23,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

