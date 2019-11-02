LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 47.1% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.24.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra bought 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.48 per share, with a total value of $99,932.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel bought 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $498,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 773,107 shares of company stock worth $57,638,240 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LYB traded up $3.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,745,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,951. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.63 and a 200-day moving average of $83.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.85. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1-year low of $68.61 and a 1-year high of $96.94.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

