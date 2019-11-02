Lynn Rothman Sells 5,000 Shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Stock

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) EVP Lynn Rothman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $800,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,481.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lynn Rothman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Lynn Rothman sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $750,100.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Lynn Rothman sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $723,300.00.

NYSE:PEN opened at $160.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.75. Penumbra Inc has a 12 month low of $110.84 and a 12 month high of $185.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.71.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Penumbra had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Penumbra Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,233,000 after purchasing an additional 167,084 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 16,171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,247,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,694 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,095,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,329,000 after purchasing an additional 170,901 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 958,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,376,000 after purchasing an additional 271,784 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 835,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,707,000 after purchasing an additional 25,476 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $174.00 price target on shares of Penumbra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.86.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

