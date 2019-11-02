Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. Lydall’s rating score has declined by 200% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.
Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $21.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Lydall an industry rank of 97 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Separately, Sidoti cut Lydall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday.
LDL opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.40. Lydall has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $33.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.98 million, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.49.
Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.19). Lydall had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Lydall’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.
About Lydall
Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.
