LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is an international group of companies that is principally engaged in the production and sale of prestigious luxury goods under world-famous brand names. The five different sectors in which the Company operates are: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry and Selective retailing. The company has expanded its international retail network all over the world. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of LVMUY traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.02. 125,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,934. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.74 and its 200-day moving average is $80.76. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 1 year low of $54.36 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.93.

About LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

