Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at $271,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 200.8% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 247,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 165,400 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 38.5% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 138,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 38,564 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAG opened at $27.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.29%.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 26,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $809,069.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,869 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,939. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny sold 20,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $549,572.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,710 shares of company stock worth $2,122,381. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

