Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $610,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $14.60 on Friday. Hope Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.89.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $129.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Hope Bancorp news, Director Steven Koh sold 27,504 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $375,429.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,004.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chung Hyun Lee sold 10,000 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,170.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,827 shares of company stock valued at $718,353 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

