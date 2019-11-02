Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $661,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 84.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,948,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,604,000 after purchasing an additional 892,326 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 129.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 627,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,524,000 after purchasing an additional 354,390 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,627,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,340,000. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $55.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $47.86 and a 1 year high of $67.14. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.88.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $272.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 1,997 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $110,793.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCBI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.