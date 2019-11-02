Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 5,500 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,314,000 after acquiring an additional 843,759 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,046,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,836,000 after acquiring an additional 417,199 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,929,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,099,000 after purchasing an additional 379,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Garrett acquired 1,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.78 per share, with a total value of $28,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.34. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 28.03%. The firm had revenue of $123.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.06%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

